Recent Videos

Ellettsville Town Council 12/27

Duration: 00:27:23

Bloomington Utilities Service Board 12/27

Duration: 00:10:04

Monroe County Commissioners 12/22

Duration: 01:05:27

Monroe County Redevelopment Commission 12/21

Duration: 03:13:34

Bloomington City Plan Commission 12/21

Duration: 01:07:41

Monroe County Plan Commission 12/20

Duration: 00:33:12

MCCSC School Board 12/20

Duration: 01:59:11

Bloomington Redevelopment Commission 12/19

Duration: 00:43:44

Richland Bean Blossom School Board 12/19

Duration: 00:57:50

CATSweek 12/16

Duration: 00:24:37

Bloomington Board of Zoning Appeals 12/15

Duration: 01:28:36

Bloomington City Council 12/14

Duration: 00:26:12

MCPL Board of Trustees 12/14

Duration: 00:55:40

County Council 12/13

Duration: 03:09:06

Bloomington Board of Public Works 12/13

Duration: 01:26:25

Bloomington Board of Park Commissioners 12/13

Duration: 00:38:35

Bloomington City Plan Commission 12/13

Duration: 00:13:54

Bloomington Commission on Sustainability 12/13

Duration: 01:25:57

Mayoral Press Conference 12/13

Duration: 00:08:08

Ellettsville Town Council 12/12

Duration: 00:56:41

Bloomington Utilities Service Board 12/12

Duration: 00:14:07

Bloomington Wage Growth Task Force 12/12

Duration: 00:52:05

Bloomington Redevelopment Commission 12/12

Duration: 00:24:14

Monroe County Commissioners 12/9

Duration: 00:36:00

CATSweek 12/9

Duration: 00:25:10

Monroe County Solid Waste Management District Board 12/8

Duration: 00:22:33

Monroe County Storm Water Management Board 12/8

Duration: 00:42:04

Mayoral Press Conference on Fiber Infrastructure 12/8

Duration: 00:17:06

Bloomington City Council 12/7

Duration: 01:32:20

Monroe County Board of Zoning Appeals 12/7

Duration: 02:14:14

MCPL Board of Trustees 12/7

Duration: 00:13:43

Monroe County Commissioners and Plan Commission Joint Special Meeting 12/6

Duration: 00:52:06

Bloomington City Plan Commission 12/5

Duration: 04:41:59

Bloomington Redevelopment Commission 12/5

Duration: 00:43:53

CATSweek 12/2

Duration: 00:24:05

CATS News

CATS Channel Line-ups

CATS Public Access Channels are available to view on all three major cable systems in Bloomington and Monroe County.

On Comcast, this is the line-up:

3 - The Library Channel

7 - The Public Channel

12 - The City Government Channel

14 - The County Government Channel

96 - SCOLA International News

On Smithville TV, this is the line-up:

301 - The Library Channel

302 - The Public Channel

303 - The City Government Channel

304 - The County Government Channel

305 - SCOLA International News

On AT&T U-Verse Cable System, follow these steps: Go to Channel 99 and use the “menu” button, hitting “Govt Educ and Public Access” and selecting “Bloomington”.

You then will be able to choose from five options:

Bloomington Government CATS, for city government meetings Monroe County Public Library CATS, for education and culture-based coverage Monroe County Government CATS, for county government meetings Public Access TV CATS, for locally produced, donated or requested content SCOLA World News CATS, for international news.

The Library Channel streaming

CATS is pleased to announce that The Library Channel is available for streaming online. Joining live streams of both the City and County Government Channels, CATS' Library Channel is your home for local education, arts and entertainment. The Library Channel showcases the best our community has to offer; presenting lectures, special events, concerts, discussions and much more.

Library Channel Live Stream