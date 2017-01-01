Ellettsville Town Council 12/27
Ellettsville Town Council | 12.27.2016
Duration: 00:27:23
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3805
Bloomington Utilities Service Board | 12.27.2016
Duration: 00:10:04
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3804
Monroe County Commissioners | 12.22.2016
Duration: 01:05:27
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3798
Monroe County Redevelopment Commission | 12.21.2016
Duration: 03:13:34
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3796
Bloomington City Plan Commission | 12.21.2016
Duration: 01:07:41
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3802
Monroe County Plan Commission | 12.20.2016
Duration: 00:33:12
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3795
MCCSC School Board | 12.20.2016
Duration: 01:59:11
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3797
Bloomington Redevelopment Commission | 12.19.2016
Duration: 00:43:44
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3792
Richland Bean Blossom School Board | 12.19.2016
Duration: 00:57:50
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3794
CATSweek | 12.16.2016
Duration: 00:24:37
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3801
Bloomington Board of Zoning Appeals | 12.15.2016
Duration: 01:28:36
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3778
Bloomington City Council | 12.14.2016
Duration: 00:26:12
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3776
MCPL Board of Trustees | 12.14.2016
Duration: 00:55:40
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3782
County Council | 12.13.2016
Duration: 03:09:06
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3781
Bloomington Board of Public Works | 12.13.2016
Duration: 01:26:25
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3774
Bloomington Board of Park Commissioners | 12.13.2016
Duration: 00:38:35
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3773
Bloomington City Plan Commission | 12.13.2016
Duration: 00:13:54
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3775
Bloomington Commission on Sustainability | 12.13.2016
Duration: 01:25:57
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3777
Mayoral Press Conference | 12.13.2016
Duration: 00:08:08
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3790
Ellettsville Town Council | 12.12.2016
Duration: 00:56:41
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3780
Bloomington Utilities Service Board | 12.12.2016
Duration: 00:14:07
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3772
Bloomington Wage Growth Task Force | 12.12.2016
Duration: 00:52:05
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3788
Bloomington Redevelopment Commission | 12.12.2016
Duration: 00:24:14
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3789
Monroe County Commissioners | 12.9.2016
Duration: 00:36:00
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3764
CATSweek | 12.9.2016
Duration: 00:25:10
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3785
Monroe County Solid Waste Management District Board | 12.8.2016
Duration: 00:22:33
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3763
Monroe County Storm Water Management Board | 12.8.2016
Duration: 00:42:04
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3762
Mayoral Press Conference on Fiber Infrastructure | 12.8.2016
Duration: 00:17:06
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3770
Bloomington City Council | 12.7.2016
Duration: 01:32:20
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3758
Monroe County Board of Zoning Appeals | 12.7.2016
Duration: 02:14:14
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3761
MCPL Board of Trustees | 12.7.2016
Duration: 00:13:43
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3769
Monroe County Commissioners and Plan Commission Joint Special Meeting | 12.6.2016
Duration: 00:52:06
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3768
Bloomington City Plan Commission | 12.5.2016
Duration: 04:41:59
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3756
Bloomington Redevelopment Commission | 12.5.2016
Duration: 00:43:53
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3757
CATSweek | 12.2.2016
Duration: 00:24:05
Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3767
CATS Public Access Channels are available to view on all three major cable systems in Bloomington and Monroe County.
On Comcast, this is the line-up:
3 - The Library Channel
7 - The Public Channel
12 - The City Government Channel
14 - The County Government Channel
96 - SCOLA International News
On Smithville TV, this is the line-up:
301 - The Library Channel
302 - The Public Channel
303 - The City Government Channel
304 - The County Government Channel
305 - SCOLA International News
On AT&T U-Verse Cable System, follow these steps: Go to Channel 99 and use the “menu” button, hitting “Govt Educ and Public Access” and selecting “Bloomington”.
You then will be able to choose from five options:
Bloomington Government CATS, for city government meetings Monroe County Public Library CATS, for education and culture-based coverage Monroe County Government CATS, for county government meetings Public Access TV CATS, for locally produced, donated or requested content SCOLA World News CATS, for international news.
CATS is pleased to announce that The Library Channel is available for streaming online. Joining live streams of both the City and County Government Channels, CATS' Library Channel is your home for local education, arts and entertainment. The Library Channel showcases the best our community has to offer; presenting lectures, special events, concerts, discussions and much more.