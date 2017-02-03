CATS Channel Line-ups Thu, Jan 1, 2015

CATS Public Access Channels are available to view on all three major cable systems in Bloomington and Monroe County.

On Comcast, this is the line-up:

3 - The Library Channel

7 - The Public Channel

12 - The City Government Channel

14 - The County Government Channel

96 - SCOLA International News

On Smithville TV, this is the line-up:

301 - The Library Channel

302 - The Public Channel

303 - The City Government Channel

304 - The County Government Channel

305 - SCOLA International News

On AT&T U-Verse Cable System, follow these steps: Go to Channel 99 and use the “menu” button, hitting “Govt Educ and Public Access” and selecting “Bloomington”.

You then will be able to choose from five options:

Bloomington Government CATS, for city government meetings Monroe County Public Library CATS, for education and culture-based coverage Monroe County Government CATS, for county government meetings Public Access TV CATS, for locally produced, donated or requested content SCOLA World News CATS, for international news.