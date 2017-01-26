CATS

COMMUNITY ACCESS TELEVISION SERVICES

Thu, Jan 26, 2017 clear 35°F
>

Recent Videos

Bloomington City Council 1/25

Bloomington City Council 1/25

Duration: 01:29:40

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3868

Bloomington Board of Public Works 1/24

Bloomington Board of Public Works 1/24

Duration: 00:35:29

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3866

Monroe County Council Work Session 1/24

Monroe County Council Work Session 1/24

Duration: 02:18:49

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3876

MCCSC School Board 1/24

MCCSC School Board 1/24

Duration: 02:07:39

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3877

Bloomington Board of Park Commissioners 1/24

Bloomington Board of Park Commissioners 1/24

Duration: 00:34:19

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3878

Bloomington City Plan Commission Work Session 1/23

Bloomington City Plan Commission Work Session 1/23

Duration: 01:17:54

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3872

Bloomington Redevelopment Commission 1/23

Bloomington Redevelopment Commission 1/23

Duration: 01:05:21

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3864

Bloomington Utilities Service Board 1/23

Bloomington Utilities Service Board 1/23

Duration: 00:49:18

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3867

MCCSC School Board Work Session 1/23

MCCSC School Board Work Session 1/23

Duration: 01:21:42

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3873

Ellettsville Town Council 1/23

Ellettsville Town Council 1/23

Duration: 01:21:25

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3874

Monroe County Commissioners 1/20

Monroe County Commissioners 1/20

Duration: 00:47:45

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3845

CATSweek 1/20

CATSweek 1/20

Duration: 00:21:05

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3871

Monroe County Solid Waste Management District Citizens Advisory Committee 1/19

Monroe County Solid Waste Management District Citizens Advisory Committee 1/19

Duration: 00:32:21

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3858

Bloomington City Council 1/18

Bloomington City Council 1/18

Duration: 00:46:38

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3839

Monroe County Redevelopment Commission 1/18

Monroe County Redevelopment Commission 1/18

Duration: 01:17:30

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3842

MCPL Board of Trustees 1/18

MCPL Board of Trustees 1/18

Duration: 00:59:06

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3844

Monroe County Plan Commission 1/17

Monroe County Plan Commission 1/17

Duration: 01:01:13

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3841

Richland Bean Blossom School Board 1/17

Richland Bean Blossom School Board 1/17

Duration: 01:06:19

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3853

MPO Policy Committee 1/13

MPO Policy Committee 1/13

Duration: 00:59:58

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3825

CATSweek 1/13

CATSweek 1/13

Duration: 00:27:18

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3846

Monroe County Solid Waste Management District Board 1/12

Monroe County Solid Waste Management District Board 1/12

Duration: 00:17:37

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3830

Monroe County Storm Water Management Board 1/12

Monroe County Storm Water Management Board 1/12

Duration: 00:16:24

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3829

Bloomington Community Development Block Grant 1/12

Bloomington Community Development Block Grant 1/12

Duration: 01:06:23

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3837

Bloomington City Council 1/11

Bloomington City Council 1/11

Duration: 01:37:27

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3822

Monroe County Environmental Commission 1/11

Monroe County Environmental Commission 1/11

Duration: 00:46:56

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3835

Bloomington City Plan Commission 1/11

Bloomington City Plan Commission 1/11

Duration: 01:12:24

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3836

Bloomington Board of Public Works 1/10

Bloomington Board of Public Works 1/10

Duration: 00:54:18

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3819

County Council 1/10

County Council 1/10

Duration: 01:48:09

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3828

Bloomington Commission on Sustainability 1/10

Bloomington Commission on Sustainability 1/10

Duration: 01:31:40

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3821

MCCSC School Board 1/10

MCCSC School Board 1/10

Duration: 00:25:07

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3834

Ellettsville Town Council 1/9

Ellettsville Town Council 1/9

Duration: 00:31:27

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3827

Bloomington City Plan Commission 1/9

Bloomington City Plan Commission 1/9

Duration: 01:53:45

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3817

Bloomington Redevelopment Commission 1/9

Bloomington Redevelopment Commission 1/9

Duration: 00:21:07

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3818

Bloomington Utilities Service Board 1/9

Bloomington Utilities Service Board 1/9

Duration: 00:08:21

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3820

Monroe County Commissioners 1/6

Monroe County Commissioners 1/6

Duration: 00:20:09

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3813

CATSweek 1/6

CATSweek 1/6

Duration: 00:18:15

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3833

Bloomington Community Development Block Grant 1/5

Bloomington Community Development Block Grant 1/5

Duration: 00:40:04

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3816

Monroe County Swearing-in Ceremony 1/1

Monroe County Swearing-in Ceremony 1/1

Duration: 00:30:35

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3814

Ellettsville Town Council 12/27

Ellettsville Town Council 12/27

Duration: 00:27:23

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3805

Bloomington Utilities Service Board 12/27

Bloomington Utilities Service Board 12/27

Duration: 00:10:04

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3804

Monroe County Commissioners 12/22

Monroe County Commissioners 12/22

Duration: 01:05:27

Permalink: http://catstv.net/m.php?q=3798

CATS News

CATS Channel Line-ups

CATS Public Access Channels are available to view on all three major cable systems in Bloomington and Monroe County.

On Comcast, this is the line-up:

3 - The Library Channel

7 - The Public Channel

12 - The City Government Channel

14 - The County Government Channel

96 - SCOLA International News

On Smithville TV, this is the line-up:

301 - The Library Channel

302 - The Public Channel

303 - The City Government Channel

304 - The County Government Channel

305 - SCOLA International News

On AT&T U-Verse Cable System, follow these steps: Go to Channel 99 and use the “menu” button, hitting “Govt Educ and Public Access” and selecting “Bloomington”.

You then will be able to choose from five options:

Bloomington Government CATS, for city government meetings Monroe County Public Library CATS, for education and culture-based coverage Monroe County Government CATS, for county government meetings Public Access TV CATS, for locally produced, donated or requested content SCOLA World News CATS, for international news.

The Library Channel streaming

CATS is pleased to announce that The Library Channel is available for streaming online. Joining live streams of both the City and County Government Channels, CATS' Library Channel is your home for local education, arts and entertainment. The Library Channel showcases the best our community has to offer; presenting lectures, special events, concerts, discussions and much more.

Library Channel Live Stream